

All week long, we’re celebrating KUSC Great Outdoors Week with a series of blogs focusing on the behind-the-music stories of composers and the inspiration they found in the natural world. Check back all week as we publish new stories designed to each day.

With all the rain we’ve had so far this year (be careful what you wish for!), I thought it’d be fun to take a closer look at music inspired by liquid precipitation. One thinks immediately of Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, composed on a stormy afternoon in Mallorca, and Debussy’s impressionistic Jardins sous la pluie (Gardens in the Rain).

The piano is often called upon to evoke the sound of rain. Makes sense, but there are also pieces about rain for cello (Gretchen Yanover), for clarinet (Helen Habershon).

And there’s the Oscar-winning soundtrack music from The Last Emperor: Rain by Ryuichi Sakamoto.

What other “Rain” pieces can you think of? Make a request for our Great Outdoors Week here!

