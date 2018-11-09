Gunn High School Concert Choir perfomring at a taping of “From the Top”

KUSC’s popular Sunday night offering, From the Top, showcases the talents of young classical musicians each week. The nationally syndicated program, which has been hosted for 18 years by pianist Christopher O’Riley, combines live performances with friendly chat in an hour-long format. The folks at From the Top recently announced that they had not renewed their contract with O’Riley, and that he will be moving on to other pursuits. According to the statement, the show will continue with a line-up of new hosts, co-hosts, and special guest artists.

Leila Josefowicz hosts the episode airing on Sunday, May 12, 2019 | Photo by Chris Lee

“We are excited to work with and welcome to our new season this incredible lineup of remarkable artists, many of whom are From the Top alumni” said Gretchen Nielsen, From the Top’s Executive Director. Some names on that line-up will be familiar to listeners to KUSC: pianists Lara Downes, Orli Shaham, and Jeremy Denk, violinist Leila Josefowicz, and the conductor and actor Damon Gupton.

Lara Downes hosts the episode airing on Sunday, June 2, 2019 | Photo by Shervin Lainez

Be sure to tune in to From the Top every Sunday evening at 6pm here on KUSC and KUSC.org.

