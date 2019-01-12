Christmas is around the corner and the tickets for Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular Nutcracker are already on sale (and they are selling fast). Even with all the frenzied shopping, shiny decorations, and family gatherings, and Secret Santa gift exchanges, the winter season isn’t really complete until you’ve seen this beloved ballet at least once! To help you navigate the multitude of offerings, KUSC has listed some of the best upcoming Nutcrackers in the Southern California area.
Los Angeles County:
Los Angeles Ballet
Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, 13-15, 20-24, & 28-29
Cost: $36-104
Where: Performances are at Cerritos Center, The Alex Theatre, Royce Hall at UCLA, The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and The Dolby Theatre where they will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra.
Learn more at losangelesballet.org
Westside Ballet at The Broad Stage
Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8
Cost: $45
Where: The Broad Stage
1310 11th St.
Santa Monica
Learn more at westsideballet.com
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
Dates: Dec. 21 & 22
Cost: $40 & up
Where: The Wiltern
3790 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles
Learn more at nutcracker.com
Pasadena Dance Theatre
Dates: Dec. 14-15 & 21-23
Cost: $50 & up
Where: San Gabriel Mission Playhouse
320 S. Mission Dr.
Pasadena
Learn more at pasadenadance.org
Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Dates: Dec. 5-8
Cost: $40-$110
Where: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Redondo Beach
Learn more at thehotchocolatenutcracker.com
Inland Pacific Ballet
Dates: Dec. 20-21
Cost: $25 & up
Where: Bridges Auditorium
450 N College Way
Claremont
Learn more at ipballet.org
Red Chair Children’s Production
Dates: Dec. 14-15
Cost: $15 & up
Where: Alex Theatre
216 N Brand Blvd.
Glendale
Learn more at redchairproductions.org
Marat Daukayev School of Ballet
Dates: Dec. 7-8 & 14-15
Cost: TBA
Where: The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA
5151 State University Dr.
Los Angeles
Learn more at luckmanarts.org
Long Beach Ballet
Dates: Dec. 14-15 & 20-22
Cost: $34 & up
Where: Long Beach Terrace Theater
300 E. Ocean Blvd.
Long Beach
Learn more at longbeachnutcracker.com
Bob Baker’s Marionette Theatre
Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 6, 8, 13-23, 27-29
Cost: $20
Where: The Pasadena Playhouse
39 S El Molino Ave
Pasadena
Learn more at pasadenaplayhouse.org
Orange County:
American Ballet Theatre
Dates: Dec. 13-15 & 18-22
Cost: $29 & up
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Dr
Costa Mesa
Learn more at abt.org
Festival Ballet Theatre
Dates: Dec. 5, 7-8, 13-15 & 20-24
Cost: $45 to $90
Where: Irvine Barclay Theatre
4242 Campus Dr.
Irvine
Learn more at festivalballet.org
San Bernardino County:
Inland Pacific Ballet
Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 & Dec. 7-8
Cost: $25 & up
Where: Lewis Family Playhouse
12505 Cultural Center Dr
Rancho Cucamonga
Learn more at ipballet.org
Riverside County:
Inland Pacific Ballet
Dates: Dec. 14-15
Cost: $25 & up
Where: Fox Performing Arts Center
3801 Mission Inn Avenue
Riverside
Learn more at ipballet.org
Central & Coast:
Santa Barbara Ballet’s Nutcracker
Dates: Dec. 14-15
Cost: $25 to $50
Where: The Arlington Theatre
1317 State St
Santa Barbara
Learn more at santabarbarafestivalballet.com
Civic Ballet of SLO
Dates: Dec. 13-15
Cost: Adult: $40 to $64
Student: $24 to $46
Where: Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo
Learn more at civicballetslo.org