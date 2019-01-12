

Christmas is around the corner and the tickets for Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular Nutcracker are already on sale (and they are selling fast). Even with all the frenzied shopping, shiny decorations, and family gatherings, and Secret Santa gift exchanges, the winter season isn’t really complete until you’ve seen this beloved ballet at least once! To help you navigate the multitude of offerings, KUSC has listed some of the best upcoming Nutcrackers in the Southern California area.

Los Angeles County:

Los Angeles Ballet

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, 13-15, 20-24, & 28-29

Cost: $36-104

Where: Performances are at Cerritos Center, The Alex Theatre, Royce Hall at UCLA, The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and The Dolby Theatre where they will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra.

Learn more at losangelesballet.org

Westside Ballet at The Broad Stage

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8

Cost: $45

Where: The Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica

Learn more at westsideballet.com

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Dates: Dec. 21 & 22

Cost: $40 & up

Where: The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles

Learn more at nutcracker.com

Pasadena Dance Theatre

Dates: Dec. 14-15 & 21-23

Cost: $50 & up

Where: San Gabriel Mission Playhouse

320 S. Mission Dr.

Pasadena

Learn more at pasadenadance.org

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Dates: Dec. 5-8

Cost: $40-$110

Where: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Beach

Learn more at thehotchocolatenutcracker.com

Inland Pacific Ballet

Dates: Dec. 20-21

Cost: $25 & up

Where: Bridges Auditorium

450 N College Way

Claremont

Learn more at ipballet.org

Red Chair Children’s Production

Dates: Dec. 14-15

Cost: $15 & up

Where: Alex Theatre

216 N Brand Blvd.

Glendale

Learn more at redchairproductions.org

Marat Daukayev School of Ballet

Dates: Dec. 7-8 & 14-15

Cost: TBA

Where: The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA

5151 State University Dr.

Los Angeles

Learn more at luckmanarts.org

Long Beach Ballet

Dates: Dec. 14-15 & 20-22

Cost: $34 & up

Where: Long Beach Terrace Theater

300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Long Beach

Learn more at longbeachnutcracker.com

Bob Baker’s Marionette Theatre

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 6, 8, 13-23, 27-29

Cost: $20

Where: The Pasadena Playhouse

39 S El Molino Ave

Pasadena

Learn more at pasadenaplayhouse.org

Orange County:

American Ballet Theatre

Dates: Dec. 13-15 & 18-22

Cost: $29 & up

Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr

Costa Mesa

Learn more at abt.org

Festival Ballet Theatre

Dates: Dec. 5, 7-8, 13-15 & 20-24

Cost: $45 to $90

Where: Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Dr.

Irvine

Learn more at festivalballet.org

San Bernardino County:

Inland Pacific Ballet

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 & Dec. 7-8

Cost: $25 & up

Where: Lewis Family Playhouse

12505 Cultural Center Dr

Rancho Cucamonga

Learn more at ipballet.org

Riverside County:

Inland Pacific Ballet

Dates: Dec. 14-15

Cost: $25 & up

Where: Fox Performing Arts Center

3801 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

Learn more at ipballet.org

Central & Coast:

Santa Barbara Ballet’s Nutcracker

Dates: Dec. 14-15

Cost: $25 to $50

Where: The Arlington Theatre

1317 State St

Santa Barbara

Learn more at santabarbarafestivalballet.com

Civic Ballet of SLO

Dates: Dec. 13-15

Cost: Adult: $40 to $64

Student: $24 to $46

Where: Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

1 Grand Ave

San Luis Obispo

Learn more at civicballetslo.org

