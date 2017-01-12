Globally-renowned klezmer band The Klezmatics perform on Sunday, December 16th at the Valley Performing Arts Center | Photo by Adrian Buckmaster

The weather outside isn’t exactly frightful, but there are plenty of delightful events happening around town to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights.

This weekend, the Angel City Chorale performs their annual holiday concert and sing-a-long. A NEW Home for the Holidays will feature the world premiere of Hanukkah Lullaby, an original piece by ACC Founder-Artistic Director Sue Fink and ACC choir member and songwriter Denny Wynbrandt, along with traditional and new arrangements of seasonal songs. Concerts start at 7PM on Saturday and Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd, at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Wilshire Blvd.

On Sunday, December 10th from 11AM to 4PM, the themes of Hanukkah and the traditions of LA’s Latin American communities combine at the Skirball Center. The celebration called Hanukkah Festival: LA/LA, is inspired by Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, and will feature music, dancing, art workshops, storytelling and more.

The Festival Singers will take you on a journey around the word to celebrate St. Nicholas Day, Hanukkah, the Winter Solstice, Christmas and Twelfth Night with song on Sunday, December 10th, 3PM at the Lake Forest Sun and Sail Club. Repertoire includes music by Bach, John Rutter, Randall Thompson and more. A dessert reception follows the concert.

On Monday, December 11th, don’t miss Jim Svejda’s annual Chanukkah Program on KUSC. It starts at 7PM and will feature The Chanukkah Story with Leonard Nimoy and The Western Wind, and Handel’s oratorio Judas Maccabeus, conducted by Sir Charles Mackerras.

The Southern California Philharmonic will perform Festive Sounds of Hanukkah and more at their Holiday Pops concert on Monday, December 11th, 7:30PM at Corona del Mar High School Theater.

Globally-renowned klezmer band The Klezmatics celebrate Yiddish culture and embrace audiences of all cultures and backgrounds at their concert on Sunday, December 16th at the Valley Performing Arts Center.

