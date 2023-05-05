Joseph Young, Lara Downes, Juan Pablo Contreras

In early April of this year, Berkeley Symphony presented a concert called “Symphonic II: CONNECTIONS” with a program built around the idea of musical friendships. Evening Music host Lara Downes was the featured soloist, playing a concerto by Duke Ellington called New World A-Comin, as well as a work bringing together songs of Billy Strayhorn (arranged by Chris Walden) called A Lovesome Thing: Billy Strayhorn Suite. Also on the program was the effervescent Mariachitlán by composer Juan Pablo Contreras, and Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

Lara featured the concert performances and conversations with Music Director Joseph Young and composer Juan Pablo Contreras on her show, and we’re able to share that special broadcast here for a month. Enjoy friends making music together, inspired by friendship!

To listen, press play below:



