In mid-March, we continued our Classical Americana SKY Concert Series at our sister station KDFC in San Francisco with a performance by Classical California Resident Artist Lara Downes and violinist Amaryn Olmeda. The concert took place at the eleventh floor concert space in the Bowes Performing Arts Building, with views of Davies Symphony Hall and City Hall.

Lara and Ama recently connected and discovered a wonderful musical chemistry, as well as a shared passion for the expressive power of this music and the inspiring stories of the women who created it. They’ve shared their stories of discovery and advocacy on the world’s great stages, from the Philadelphia Orchestra to our own Oakland and Berkeley Symphonies.

Florence Price: Adoration
Jessie Montgomery: Peace
Margaret Bonds: Dream Variation

Lara Downes, piano; Amaryn Olmeda, violin

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water
Margaret Bonds: Credo No. 2, I Believe

Lara Downes, piano

 

KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

