How Johann Sebastian Bach Defined the Sound of His Era
Posted by KUSC Staff · 7/8/2022 2:00 PM
An accomplished singer, instrumentalist, improviser and… composer of over 1,000 works, Johann Sebastian Bach defined the sound of the Baroque era — yet his legacy languished for decades until another composer staged a performance of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion and introduced his work to a new generation… and every generation since. Watch the video above and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be the first to see our next video. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for More
