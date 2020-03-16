

As KUSC’s on-air hosts disperse to their home offices and even in some cases their closets to keep you in great music during this difficult time of isolation and uncertainty, we have heard from so many of you that you are deeply grateful to the station for providing beauty, solace, reassurance, and sustenance right now. It didn’t take longer than a nanosecond for my colleagues to jump into high gear, racing to build makeshift home studios this past weekend to ensure we can continue to be there for you, 24/7. Whenever you need us. As always.

Some of our top musicians and musical institutions are also striving to find creative ways to keep the music alive.

Joyce DiDonato regularly performs at the world’s most glamorous opera houses and concert halls. Yesterday, however, the beloved mezzo-soprano invited fans into her New York apartment to hear her sing with tenor Piotr Beczala excerpts from Massenet’s Werther, streamed live on her Facebook and Instagram pages. The duo was to have starred in a Met production of Werther beginning this week. But the Met is dark, of course, at least through the end of this month, and likely longer. So DiDonato and Beczala figured, why waste all those weeks of rehearsal? The technical set-up at chez DiDonato? An iPhone and a laptop. The orchestra: Met pianist Howard Watkins and harpist Emmanuel Ceysson.

Maybe three guests could be heard applauding after each aria or duet. But it was so deeply moving to watch the comments in real-time from around the globe, from Prince Edward Island to Istanbul; from Torrance to Turkey. Oakley from Wyoming wrote, “Thank you for being artistic beacons that light the way through darkness.”

Other artists and organizations reaching out in novel ways:

Igor Levit, the brilliant young Russian-German pianist will be streaming concerts from his living room via his Twitter account.

Sweet Land, the new collaborative opera by composers Du Yun, Raven Chacon, and others, was unveiled February 29th by LA’s innovative company, The Industry, only to have to cut short its run at Los Angeles State Historic Park due to the coronavirus closures. Later this week, however, founding artistic director Yuval Sharon says a video recording of the piece will be made available for on-demand streaming.

The Boston Chamber Music Society will move forward with its upcoming Sunday, March 22 noon concert of music by Mendelssohn, Kodaly, and Dvorak, playing to an empty hall. Instead, they’ll stream the concert live.

The Berlin Philharmonic is offering a month of free access to its Digital Concert Hall through March 31. The password is BERLINPHIL.

Finally, while the Metropolitan Opera is shuttered, the house has moved to keep the curtain up on its world-class productions. Starting today, the Met will stream a full -length opera from its archive of live HD broadcasts in movie theaters daily. The series debuts today at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time at metopera.org, where you can also see this week’s schedule. The operas will be available online for about 20 hours following the presentation.

The Hungarian conductor, Maestro Ivan Fischer, is creating a new concert series in response to the worldwide musical shutdown. Each evening, his Budapest Festival Orchestra will present nightly chamber concerts online, under the title Quarantine Soirees.

