

Tchaikovsky’s 1892 Ballet, The Nutcracker, is a staple holiday tradition. In cities and towns around the world, ballerinas and ballerinos spend months preparing for one of the biggest performances of the year. Families swarm to see The Nutcracker each year, as it is a ballet appropriate for all ages. This year, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit added their own twist to the classic. The Immersive Nutcracker experience gives families a chance to experience The Nutcracker in a new and exciting way.

The walk-through exhibit features surround sound and video, letting you dance your way straight into the scenes of The Nutcracker. The experience is broken into four rooms, each progressing the narrative of the ballet. Drosselmeyer’s chest, the Tannenbaums’ Grand Ballroom, the Kingdom of Sweets, and the Christmas tree room mimic the sets you have seen on stage for years.

Until December 31st, families find this experience at any of the four Southern California locations: The Beverly Center, The Village at Westfield Topanga, Westfield Santa Anita, and Westfield Valencia Town Center.