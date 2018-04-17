The violin has been with us for quite some time. It first appeared in Italian compositions of the late 16th century. In the first half of the 17th century, Italian and German composers expanded the playing techniques of the instrument.
After 1650, Italian composers turned their attention to the true musical qualities of the violin and they developed the “singing” style that we love so much. This led to Corelli and Vivaldi, to Bach (who carefully studied Vivaldi’s string writing), and then to Mozart, Beethoven, and beyond.
John Dryden, by Sir Godfrey Kneller
John Dryden paid tribute to the instrument’s expressive capabilities in his “Song for St. Cecilia’s Day,” written in 1687:
Sharp violins proclaim
Their jealous pangs, and desperation,
Fury, frantic indignation,
Depth of pain, and height of passion.
Ambrose Bierce was a bit less rhapsodic in 1911. In The Devil’s Dictionary he defined the “fiddle” as “an instrument to tickle human ears by friction of a horse’s tail on the entrails of a cat.”
He was referring to the fact that violin strings used to be made of catgut and also that then and now horsehair is used for the bow. The same idea was stated poetically in 1875 by George T. Lanigan:
A squeak’s heard in the orchestra,
The leader draws across
The intestines of the agile cat
The tail of the noble hoss.
Alan Chapman
Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.
Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.
Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."