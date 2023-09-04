We’ll post a trio of upcoming events here each Monday that we think you’ll enjoy, and one will be free! Welcome to Trio!

• Mozart Under the Stars at the Hollywood Bowl with Nicholas McGegan

If the days are getting shorter, it’s that time again… Bomsori Kim is the violin soloist as Nicholas McGegan leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the end-of-summer Hollywood Bowl tradition “Mozart Under the Stars”… On the program Tuesday night (5) is the Overture to Don Giovanni, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (“Turkish”), and the Symphony #38, K.504, “Prague.” The concert is at 8pm.



Photo of Bomsori Kim by Harald Hoffmann

• The Da Camera Society Launches its 50th Season

Celebrating its 50th season, the Da Camera Society gets underway with a concert that keeps it all in the family, as a father and son pair of musicians play works by married couple Clara and Robert Schumann. Violinist Mark Kaplan, who’s a Professor of Violin at Indiana University, will be performing with his son David Kaplan, an Assistant Professor of Piano at UCLA. On the program are Clara Schumann Romances (op. 11 and 22) and Sonatas 1 and 2 for Violin and Piano (op. 105 and 121). The concert, on Sunday the 10th, will be amid the Gilded Age décor of the Pompeian Room of Doheny Mansion at Mount Saint Mary’s University.



Photo of David (L) and Mark (R) Kaplan by Dario Acosta

• FREE: Stanta Barbara Symphony Season Preview

Santa Barbara Symphony launches its 2023/24 season in mid-October with a pair of concerts featuring Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, when the orchestra will be joined by soloists and singers from several area choirs. But before that, this Thursday (Sept 7) there’s going to be a FREE Season Preview event at the Lobero Theatre, with a look at what’s ahead, and a behind-the-scenes look at the season with music and conversation. Among the performers at the event will be the Symphony’s Principal Pianist, Natasha Kislenko, and Christina Pezzarossi Ramsey, mezzo-soprano from Opera Santa Barbara. The host of the proceedings will be Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti. There’s an outdoor welcome reception starting at 4:30, and the preview program begins promptly at 5pm.



Photo of Nir Kabaretti by David Bazemore