

KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen and James Newton Howard

Hit play below to listen to our extended interview with James Newton Howard.



https://media.kusc.org/audio/2021/04/James-Newton-Howard.mp3



James Newton Howard says a movie that has Tom Hanks racing across the New Mexico desert on a horse is a dream gig for any film composer. But much of News of the World is more about emotions and characters than sweeping panoramas.

Bringing together a symphony orchestra, electronics, early music instruments like viola da gamba and cello d’amore, guitar, banjo, and fiddle to tell a story set in the American West of the 1870s, James Newton Howard has his 9th Academy Award nomination for the Tom Hanks drama News of the World. James Newton Howard joins KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen to discuss his work on News of the World.



James Newton Howard | Photo by Mark Hanauer