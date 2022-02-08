After 43 years at KUSC, Jim Svejda is retiring. Jim has made a lasting impact in the world of classical music. His last show will be Friday, February 18 and a replacement host will be named soon.



Over the decades, Jim has delighted Classical KUSC listeners with his meticulously crafted commentaries on diverse composers, conductors and artists as well as a wide range of other subjects that attract his musical fancy.

Every weeknight, loyal listeners have joined him to hear his engaging musical choices and commentary. Jim has also hosted and produced the syndicated radio series “The Record Shelf” which has been carried by public radio stations in the U.S

“Jim Svejda: Between the Notes” was chosen as one of a handful of shorts featured during the LA Shorts International Film Festival. The film celebrates Svejda’s 40th anniversary with KUSC and also recognizes his status as one of the most knowledgeable classical music hosts in the country.

Directed by Daniel Zucker, with a cast including renowned concert violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, composer Thomas Newman and film director Nicholas Meyer, the short documentary highlights Svejda’s contributions to the classical music world during his time at KUSC.