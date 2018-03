Film composer John Williams has donated his vast library of scores and manuscripts to The Juilliard School. Williams, who studied piano with longtime Juilliard faculty member Rosina Lhévinne, announced the gift at a special alumni event held in Los Angeles at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills.

More John Williams news (from KUSC!): Williams told KUSC’s Jim Svejda that he anticipates scoring one more Star Wars movie, but “that will be it.” To listen to that interview, press play below:





