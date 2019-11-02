From original soundtracks to classical music famously used on the big screen, we’re celebrating music that makes the movies magical for KUSC at the Movies all week long. Dig a little deeper with some of our favorite film trailers, iconic scenes, musical arrangements and more below. Check back often as we add more all week long!

Leonard Bernstein leads the NY Philharmonic in Coplan’s “Our Town”

A movie trailer from another era

One of the most iconic scenes ever featuring Bernard Herrmann’s score for “North by Northwest”

The still-breathtaking trailer for “Lawrence of Arabia”

“Announcing the Greatest Film-Noir”

Don’t try this at home





