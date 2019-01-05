

For several hours Sunday afternoon, the line to enter the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park trailed down the great stone stairway onto the lawn that fronts this beloved 106-year-old LA institution. The word had gotten out: the third annual KUSC Kids Discovery Day was the place to be!







More than 4,300 people—so many of them young children–enjoyed concerts by a dazzling array of LA musicians, including the LA Chamber Orchestra Fellows, Los Angeles Opera artists, the LA Phil’s YOLA program, USC Thornton grad students, American Youth Symphony winds, the Colburn School’s Sax Quartet and the scene-stealing Las Colibrí all-female mariachi group.





The LA Phil Affiliates instrument petting zoo was a hit as always, as were the “Operasaurus” arts and crafts with LA Opera and the Thomas Metzler Violin Shop’s hands-on workshop on the “Anatomy of a Violin”.





And it was a joy to have so many children come right up to the broadcast booth to meet their on-air pals John Van Driel, Brian Lauritzen, and Jennifer Miller.





With these free children’s music festivals, KUSC is committed to bringing live classical music directly into the community. We also “pop-up” at public schools campuses, continuing our KUSC Playground Pop-initiative this week at two elementary schools in Watts. It’s all about spreading the joy of classical music.

