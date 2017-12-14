Photo by Gail Eichenthal

Last month KUSC launched a new initiative bringing live classical performances of the highest quality to elementary schools in low-income areas, schools that lack the resources to provide their own arts and music programs.

KUSC Playground Pop-ups are just that: informal performances on playgrounds, emceed by KUSC hosts. We’re partnering with the after-school enrichment program LA’s Best, which serves nearly 200 LA Unified elementaries. Our first performances, featuring LA Opera singers and KUSC hosts Alan Chapman and John Van Driel, were greeted with great enthusiasm at 109th Street and 116th Street Elementary Schools in South Los Angeles. Next stop: East Los Angeles. Then we’ll hit the road, launching a similar project under the auspices of our sister station in the Bay area. KDFC Playground Pop-Ups will kick off early next year in the Oakland Unified School district. Along with our statewide musical instrument drives and musical Kids Discovery Days at local museums, the Playground Pop-Up project is helping the USC Radio Group connect California kids to great music.

Check out photos and watch a short video from our KUSC Playground Pop-ups below.

Photo by Gail Eichenthal

 
Photo by LA Opera

 
Photo by LA Opera
 

Leave a Comment

Gail

Gail Eichenthal

Gail Eichenthal is Chief Engagement Officer for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes arts features to KUSC Out & About. You can hear her on KUSC Sundays 4-6pm.
A graduate of UCLA in music and English, Gail began her association with KUSC as Abram Chasins Intern in 1976, joining the staff the following year. She began her 20-year association with the LA Philharmonic in 1978, becoming the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of an American orchestra.
From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into broadcast news and was a staff reporter and news anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station in Los Angeles. At KNX, she picked many awards, including 12 Golden Mikes.
As a print journalist, Gail has written for the LA Times and Symphony Magazine and she’s a regular contributor to the KUSC Out & About blog.
Gail is a director of the Colburn Foundation, a member of the USC Thornton Mentorship Program, and sits on the advisory boards of the LA Chamber Orchestra, Street Symphony and Jacaranda Music.