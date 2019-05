Jaime Martín | Photo by Ben Gibbs

Recently the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra concluded its season with its newly-minted Music Director, Maestro Jaime Martín. Martín is a celebrated flutist and conductor and his recent appointment represents a long arc that began with another former conductor of the LACO, Sir Neville Marriner, who was a huge influence on Maestro Martín.

Hit play below to listen to our Arts Alive feature on Jaime Martin.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/05/20190517-AA-Jaime-Martin.mp3



For more on Maestro Martin and the new LACO visit laco.org.

