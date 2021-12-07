

Lara Downes | Photo by Max Barrett

All of us at KUSC want to congratulate our Resident Artist Lara Downes for being selected as one of Musical America‘s Top 30 Professionals of the Year. Each year, Musical America looks to highlight incredible individuals who made a mark that year. This year, they sought to showcase those who kept the arts world moving and helping us through a difficult year. Please join us in celebrating Lara and her fellow recipients!