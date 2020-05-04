Listen to Our Interview with Composer Anthony Davis, Winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Posted by Sheila Tepper, John Van Driel and Gail Eichenthal · 5/4/2020 4:00:45 PM
Please note: Long Beach Opera’s production of “The Central Park Five” by composer Anthony Davis and librettist Richard Wesley just won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Music. To honor this tremendous occasion, we’re reposting our earlier interviews with composer Anthony Davis and Long Beach Opera’s Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek.
Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive interview with KUSC’s John Van Driel and composer Anthony Davis.
Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive interview with KUSC’s Sheila Tepper and Long Beach Opera’s Andreas Mitisek.
Long Beach Operas Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek joined KUSC’s Sheila Tepper to discuss LBO’s upcoming opera, the World Premiere of Anthony Davis’ “The Central Park Five”. Additionally, Anthony Davis joined KUSC’s John Van Driel to discuss his work. The opera explores the interrogation and coerced confessions of five teenagers wrongly convicted of a crime in New York City in the ’80s. It features a libretto by Richard Wesley while the production is designed and directed by Andreas Mitisek. The opera is conducted by Leslie Dunner. Performances took place at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro in June 2020. You can learn more at longbeachopera.org.
John Van Driel is KUSC's Senior Content Director, responsible for overall programming on all platforms, including on-air, online and social media, as well as coordinating the various segments with each other.
Gail Eichenthal
Gail Eichenthal is the Senior Director of Community Engagement for the USC Radio Group, which includes KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco. She oversees community engagement, live concert broadcasts, and contributes arts features to Arts Alive.
In 1978, Gail became the first woman to host the national radio broadcasts of an American orchestra, hosting and producing the LA Philharmonic broadcasts for more than 20 years. From 1994-2005, Gail expanded her career into news, working as a staff reporter and anchor at KNX-AM, the CBS news station. She is a member of the USC Thornton School of Music Board of Councilors.