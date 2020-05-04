

Please note: Long Beach Opera’s production of “The Central Park Five” by composer Anthony Davis and librettist Richard Wesley just won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Music. To honor this tremendous occasion, we’re reposting our earlier interviews with composer Anthony Davis and Long Beach Opera’s Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek.

Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive interview with KUSC’s John Van Driel and composer Anthony Davis.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/06/20190612-AA-Bonus-Anthony-Davis.mp3



Hit play below to listen to our bonus Arts Alive interview with KUSC’s Sheila Tepper and Long Beach Opera’s Andreas Mitisek.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2019/06/20190603-AA-Bonus-LBO-Central-Park-Five.mp3



Long Beach Operas Artistic and General Director Andreas Mitisek joined KUSC’s Sheila Tepper to discuss LBO’s upcoming opera, the World Premiere of Anthony Davis’ “The Central Park Five”. Additionally, Anthony Davis joined KUSC’s John Van Driel to discuss his work. The opera explores the interrogation and coerced confessions of five teenagers wrongly convicted of a crime in New York City in the ’80s. It features a libretto by Richard Wesley while the production is designed and directed by Andreas Mitisek. The opera is conducted by Leslie Dunner. Performances took place at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro in June 2020. You can learn more at longbeachopera.org.

Leave a Comment