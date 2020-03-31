Last week, KUSC (and KDFC, our sister station in Northern California) kicked off the #MakeSomeJoy challenge, asking listeners to upload videos of themselves performing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy using crafty homemade instruments to Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #MakeSomeJoy #KUSC #KDFC. By the way, there’s still time to join the fun. In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorites so far.
Without further ado, Jennifer Miller’s Lo-fi keyboard entry for our #MakeSomeJoy Challenge. Head to KUSC.org to learn how YOU can make some joy!
Posted by Classical KUSC on Sunday, March 29, 2020
Hi KUSC. I've been a listener since Carl Princey days when you were KFAC. You've traveled with me my entire adult like and I am very grateful. Enjoy my bit of a video. #MakeSomeJoy #KUSC #KDFC
Posted by Carolyn Meador on Friday, March 27, 2020
@CLASSICALKUSC #MakeSomeJoy#KUSC#KDFC
Posted by Daniel Terri Eche on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
View this post on Instagram
@classicalkusc is asking people to spread joy from home while we’re social isolating. Here is main theme “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. I want to thank you KUSC for your wonderful music programs! I listen to you often and with great pleasure! From Romania 🇷🇴 with “joy” and love! 😊 #MakeSomeJoy #KUSC #KDFC #odetojoy #beethoven
Keep your eyes peeled. We’ll keep updating this blog with our favorites and be sure to follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Follow Us on Facebook
Follow Us on Instagram