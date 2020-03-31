Last week, KUSC (and KDFC, our sister station in Northern California) kicked off the #MakeSomeJoy challenge, asking listeners to upload videos of themselves performing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy using crafty homemade instruments to Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #MakeSomeJoy #KUSC #KDFC. By the way, there’s still time to join the fun. In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorites so far.

Without further ado, Jennifer Miller's Lo-fi keyboard entry for our #MakeSomeJoy Challenge.

Ode to Joy with Mason Jars and a Chisel

Hi KUSC. I've been a listener since Carl Princey days when you were KFAC. You've traveled with me my entire adult like and I am very grateful. Enjoy my bit of a video. #MakeSomeJoy #KUSC #KDFC

#MakeSomeJoy#KDFC#KUSC

@CLASSICALKUSC #MakeSomeJoy#KUSC#KDFC

For classicalKUSC #MakeSomeJoy#KUSC#KDFC

Keep your eyes peeled. We’ll keep updating this blog with our favorites and be sure to follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo.