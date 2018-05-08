

Marin Alsop | Photo by Adriane White

The Baltimore Symphony’s outreach program to kids, OrchKids, is not unique in the world of classical organizations. Orchestras across California boast wonderful programs introducing young people to the joy of music-making. This article about the Baltimore Symphony’s successful program is just one such good news story among many. Founded with money out of her own pocket, OrchKids was the dream of music director Marin Alsop.



Photo by Grant Leighton

“I’m deeply distressed that our concert halls, our stages, don’t reflect the diversity of our communities,” she said in an interview, “How are we going to change that landscape?” She’s made a great start, as have orchestras around the country! Learn more about OrchKids and see photos of OrchKids in action here.