Rehearsal for “The Mile-Long Opera” | Photo by Liz Ligon

At 7 pm for five evenings in October (10/3 – 7), hundreds of hikers will walk the scenic stretch of NY City’s High Line, ambling through 1,000 singers grouped along the mile and a half span. They’ll be performing composer David Lang’s ambitious new choral work, “The Mile-Long Opera: a biography of 7 o’clock”. The project, six years in the making, explores the concept of the meaning of 7:00 pm – the transition from day to night – in the ever-changing landscape of NY City. The libretto comes from the personal stories of surviving in the city from New Yorkers from every borough and walk of life.

David Lang is a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and a co-founder of the Bang on a Can music collective – dedicated to bringing innovative new music to nontraditional audiences. He says he is committed to music that resists categorizations.

You can learn more about this ambitious project – including exploring a 360° tour – at milelongopera.com.

