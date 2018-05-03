

You’ll soon be seeing Mister Rogers returning to your home – by mail! The United States Postal Service has announced that our favorite friendly neighbor will be featured on a new Forever Stamp scheduled to be unveiled on March 23, 50 years after Fred Rogers first appeared in our neighborhood.

PBS’ child education series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood ran for 30 years and featured many appearances by classical superstars like Yo-Yo Ma and André Watts while also showcasing the fun behind-the-scenes videos such as the building of musical instruments.

Check out some videos below showcasing the many ways Mister Rogers brought his neighborly warmth to the classical music world.

Pianist André Watts plays Chopin, Schubert, and Liszt for Mister Rogers

Yo-Yo Ma performs solo for Mister Rogers

And watch Yo-Yo accompanied by his son, Nicholas, here.

Mister Rogers visits a Brass Quintet that welcomes him with a fanfare and gives a lesson on brass instruments

Mister Rogers takes us behind the scenes of how trumpets and bass violins are made





And of course, we can’t forget the killer piano trio introduction

