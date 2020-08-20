

Voting is open for our first ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist, and since we know many of our listeners’ favorite pieces of music come from the silver screen, we have a little quiz for you. Can you identify all of the seventeen films represented here? And if you think any of these soundtracks should be on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist click here to vote or let us know in the comments below.

https://media.kusc.org/audio/2020/08/movie-mashup.mp3



(To see the answers, click and drag below to make them visible – for mobile devices, keep scrolling!)