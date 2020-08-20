Hollywood, CA, USA - MARCH 15, 2019: Aerial photo of the Hollywood sign a world famous tourist destination
Voting is open for our first ever Classical California Ultimate Playlist, and since we know many of our listeners’ favorite pieces of music come from the silver screen, we have a little quiz for you. Can you identify all of the seventeen films represented here? And if you think any of these soundtracks should be on the Classical California Ultimate Playlist click here to vote or let us know in the comments below.


 
(To see the answers, click and drag below to make them visible – for mobile devices, keep scrolling!)

  1. Raiders of the Lost Ark
  2. Bridge on the River Kwai
  3. Rocky
  4. Jaws
  5. High Noon
  6. Psycho
  7. Diva 
  8. Out of Africa 
  9. North by Northwest 
  10. Star Wars 
  11. Gone With the Wind 
  12. Schindler’s List 
  13. Cinema Paradiso 
  14. Robin Hood 
  15. The Great Escape 
  16. Dances With Wolves 
  17. The Magnificent Seven 

 

 

 

 

