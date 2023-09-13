Pauline Oliveros era una aventurera en la música clásica contemporánea, especialmente en la música experimental y electrónica. Exploró técnicas y usos de los instrumentos, ampliando sus posibilidades sonoras.Sobre todo, ella es conocida por desarrollar el concepto de escuchar profundamente, o Deep Listening.
