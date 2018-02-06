Carl St. Clair and Pacific Symphony performing “Ellis Island: The Dream of America”

On Friday, June 29, PBS stations will broadcast Pacific Symphony’s performance of Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America. The program, part of the Great Performances series, honors Immigrant Heritage Month.

Ellis Island has been called composer Peter Boyer’s masterwork, “a dream of a piece,” “a work of rare authenticity and directness.” Boyer says that the piece was born out of his fascination with the relationship between history and music. “I’m drawn to good stories,” he says, “especially stories which come from the past but are relevant to the present.” He found compelling stories at Ellis Island.

In the years of its operation, from 1892 to 1954, more than twelve million immigrants passed through Ellis Island. Twelve million! Today, more than 40% of the U.S. population, over 100 million Americans, can trace their roots to an ancestor who came through Ellis Island.

Boyer says that “the stories of Ellis Island immigrants are in many ways our family stories: whether they are the tales of our grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, or friends, so many Americans can relate to these experiences as part of our collective history. This is what makes Ellis Island stories so fascinating, and it’s what drew me to this material as the basis of a major composition.”

In creating the work, Boyer knew that he wanted to combine spoken word with the orchestra. When he began his research, he discovered something that would define the nature of the piece: the Ellis Island Oral History Project, a collection of interviews with immigrants who had passed through Ellis Island. Boyer knew he had found the source from which his texts would be drawn: real words of real people telling their own stories. Boyer puts those stories in the mouths of actors and he stresses that they are not “narrators” or “speakers,” but actors. They deliver their monologues in the first person.

These are the words of Lillian Galletta, an Italian immigrant. She was only four years old when she came to the U.S., but she recalls a very powerful moment after her arrival at Ellis Island in 1928:

 


 
 

And these are the words of Lazarus Salamon, who emigrated from Hungary in 1920:
 


 
 

In addition to actors, performances also feature projected images.

Listen to more great stories on the website for the Ellis Island Oral History Project. For more information about this performance, visit PBS.org.

Alan Chapman

Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and A Musical Offering.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.

Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.

Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."