A scene from Spin in New York City

Ping-Pong clubs are all the rage right now. Like a cross between a night-club and, well, your basement rumpus room. Anyway, it was while visiting Spin, a Ping-Pong club in New York City that composer Andy Akiho got the idea for his piece Ricochet, a work which had its first American performance February 20 with the New York Philharmonic.

