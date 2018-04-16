

American Anna Henry played a vital part in her own brain surgery recently, by playing the flute as doctors inserted electrodes into her brain. I can’t imagine what it would be like to have brain surgery, let alone have brain surgery wide-awake! But if it allowed me to once again do the thing I most loved in the world, I guess I might be willing. The attached video gets a little graphic at times – fair warning – but it is truly amazing what can be accomplished neurologically these days, when a patient remains conscious for the procedure.

The brave Henry, a professional flutist by trade, hadn’t been able to work because of a fairly common tremor disorder in her hands. Read about this fascinating (and successful, yay!) procedure here.