Here at Classical KUSC, we join the musical world in mourning the loss of the great American cellist Lynn Harrell, who died yesterday at age 76. A longtime resident of Santa Monica, Lynn was a frequent guest in our studios, an always affable, charming, and eloquent presence, on and off the air. In the mid-1970s and early 80s, he held the Gregor Piatigorsky Chair in Cello at the USC Thornton School and more recently gave master classes throughout the world. He was scheduled to give a recital at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica next month. Lynn Harrell leaves behind his wife, violinist Helen Nightingale, and four children.

Lynn Harrell’s early years were challenging: He lost both his parents in his teens (his father, Mack Harrell, was a Metropolitan Opera baritone; his mother a professional violinist). Harrell moved around to the homes of different family friends “with my one suitcase and cello until I was 18, when I joined the Cleveland Orchestra.” Harrell rose in the ranks to Principal Cello until embarking on his international concert career in the early 1970s. Here, he joined violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and pianist André Previn for the music of Beethoven.

