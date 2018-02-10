Photo by Jónatan Grétarsson

On Friday, the world lost one of the great musicians of our time: Oscar-nominated Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. Many remember him for his incredibly unique and moving compositions for films like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and more. We were fortunate enough to have him join us for two interviews with KUSC’s Jim Svejda which you can listen to below.

Hit play below to listen to Jóhann Jóhannsson discuss his score for the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything.

https://kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Johan-Johannson-and-Svejda-2-9-15.mp3





Hit play below to listen to Jóhann Jóhannsson talk about the layered, percussive sound he designed for the film Sicario.

https://kusc.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Jim-Svejda-with-Johann-Johannsson.mp3





