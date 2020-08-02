Born in San Francisco in 1928, Leon Fleisher became one of America’s leading pianists until an injury in his right hand altered his career trajectory. He dedicated years of his life to conducting, teaching at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore and the Tanglewood Music Center, and mastering piano works written for the left hand. After three decades of treatments, he regained enough ability in his right hand to perform and record with both hands until his final years. He was 92.
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.
Sign Up For Our Free Newsletter
Receive our weekly email newsletter filled with special highlights & much more.