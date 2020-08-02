

Leon Fleisher | Photo by Joanne Savio

Born in San Francisco in 1928, Leon Fleisher became one of America’s leading pianists until an injury in his right hand altered his career trajectory. He dedicated years of his life to conducting, teaching at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore and the Tanglewood Music Center, and mastering piano works written for the left hand. After three decades of treatments, he regained enough ability in his right hand to perform and record with both hands until his final years. He was 92.

Read more here and here.