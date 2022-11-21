Did you know Rossini was a foodie? One of his favorite dishes was turkey stuffed with truffles. We made a truffle stuffing inspired by the great composer that we hope you will enjoy! Watch the video from our YouTube channel above and make it yourself with the recipe below!

Ingredients

¾ cup unsalted butter

1 pound good-quality day-old white bread, torn or cut (about 10 cups)

1 large chopped yellow onion

1 celery stalk chopped

½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 cup chopped mushroom of choice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided

1/2 cup white wine

2 tablespoons black truffle oil

2 large eggs

Steps

Preheat oven to 250°. Butter a baking dish and set aside. Scatter bread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake, until dried out, about 1 hour. Let cool; add to a very large bowl.

Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add mushrooms. Stir often for about 10 minutes.

Add ½ cup butter then onions and celery and stir for about 5 minutes.

Add white wine and continue to cook for 5 minutes; stirring often.

Add truffle oil and stir until mixed then remove from heat.

Add to bowl with bread; stir in herbs, salt, and pepper. Drizzle in 1 cup broth and toss gently. Let cool.

Preheat the oven to 350°. Whisk 1 cup broth and eggs in a small bowl. Add to bread mixture; fold gently until thoroughly combined. Transfer to a prepared dish, cover with foil, and bake for about 40 minutes.

Continue to bake stuffing, uncovered, until set and top is browned and crisp, about 40 minutes longer.

Voila!

Enjoyed the video? There’s plenty more on our YouTube channel.