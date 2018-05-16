Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Photo by Mark Jones

Here’s what we know about the musical aspect of this Saturday’s wedding ceremony between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There will be trumpets, organ, a boys’ choir, a soprano soloist, a gospel choir, and an orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green. The British conductor is familiar to KUSC audiences from his recordings with the London Chamber Orchestra. Also familiar to our listeners is the remarkable young British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who is just 19 years old. He caught the attention of the royal couple at a recent charity event and was personally invited to perform by Ms. Markle.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason | Photo by Lars-Borges

Although no specific pieces have been mentioned, the music is said to have been thoughtfully chosen by the couple, with help from the groom’s classical-music loving father, Prince Charles. The ceremony takes place in historic St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle; burial site, by the way, of Henry VIII and other notables from Britain’s storied past. The music for the reception? Rumors abound that Elton John may make an appearance, along with The Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, and possibly Adele!