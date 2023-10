The Bassoon: it’s like a balloon with s’s. It might just be the most magical instrument in the orchestra… just ask Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter! With its rich, low, warm timbre, the bassoon sounds lower than the flute or the violin. It makes sound from its double reed, which is two bamboo canes vibrating against each other. David Bowie, the Rite of Spring, and Hollwood wouldn’t be the same without it.

You can check out the other features here!