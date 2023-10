Cello? It’s a bass! You might have heard it before on the radio, in the movies, or on TV. Some people say the cello sounds like the human voice. That’s because it can go low and it can go high. It can even sound like it’s singing. Famous cellists like Jacqueline du Pré, Yo-Yo Ma, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are featured, as well as guests like Bach, Saint-Saëns, Elgar, and AC/DC. The cello rocks!

Listen to the feature!

You can check out the other features here!