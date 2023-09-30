The flute is all over pop culture, from ‘70s disco to ‘90s hip-hop. But in classical music, the instrument represents peace, calm, and the early morning. Debussy, John Williams, Michael Jackson, and Lizzo introduce us to the world’s first musical instrument. Whether it’s made from animal bones, wood, silver, or gold, the flute becomes more than just a hollow tube when you blow air across it at the right angle. Some people think flutes sound like birds… But what do you think?

Listen to the feature!

