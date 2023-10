From the time of its “really old uncle” the lute, all the way through its electrified descendants, the guitar can play both melody and accompaniment on its six strings. The classical guitar comes from Spain, and so lots of guitar music flows from Latin America. We’ll take a tour of how it’s changed over its four hundred (or so) year history, with stops in Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico! If you’ve seen the Disney movie Coco, you might recognize a surprise at the end…

Listen to the feature!

You can check out the other features here!