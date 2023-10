The harp sounds light, blissful, and healing. Do you remember when you first heard one? Maybe in the Great Fair Fountain from The Legend of Zelda! For 5,000 years, harps have existed all over the world. You pluck its strings with your fingers, and you play it sitting down. French composers loved the instrument, but so did the movie star Harpo Marx. From Henriette Renié through DreamWorks’ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023), the harp has remained full of grace and beauty.

Listen to the feature!

