This week, we’re pulling out all the stops—literally. As a special Halloween edition, this episode focuses on the spookiest of instruments: the organ! Bach, Widor, and Saint-Saëns came all dressed up to the party… with a special guest appearance from the Phantom of the Opera.

Tune in Saturday at 8:15 or 3:15 to hear the feature on the radio – and you can come back here to listen again!

Or check out the other features here!