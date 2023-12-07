Saturday, December 9

4-5pm: Candles Burning Brightly (APM) – A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! There is lots of music from Jewish communities worldwide, a hilarious lesson on preparing a classic Hanukkah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

5-6pm: Chanukah Memories and Melodies (WQXR) – featuring interviews with artists and public personalities about their Chanukah memories grounded in the music tied to their holiday memories. Guests on this program include cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, Sephardic music expert and flutist Daphna Mor, musician and Yiddish musicologist Henry Sapoznik, poet, musician and author Aaron Dworkin, and Eric Jacobsen, artistic director of The Knights.

Sunday, December 10

7-9am: A Joyful Noise – The sounds of the season continue with some beautiful modern settings of old Christmas classics. Plus, the always-unique and special holiday stylings of Chanticleer. Plus, music of light and freedom as we celebrate Hanukkah.

9-10pm: Opera Show Hanukkah Celebration! – In celebration of Hanukkah, this week we are highlighting a few of the greatest Jewish composers that have written for the stage. Great moments from Gershwin, Korngold, Offenbach, and more!