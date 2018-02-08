Composer Igor Stravinsky’s former Los Angeles home quietly hit the real estate market recently. Located at 1260 N Wetherly Drive, just above the Sunset Strip, the 2,612 square foot traditional style 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home was originally listed at $4.3 million, but last week the sellers dropped the price to $4 million. (That works out to a cool $1,529/sq ft.)

The listing does not mention Igor Stravinsky, even though he lived there for nearly 20 years.



It’s been on the market before. The home last sold in 1996 for $700,000. It was then that Esa-Pekka Salonen, then the music director of the LA Phil considered purchasing it. But, according to the New York Times, Salonen “noted the carpet indentations where the great man’s pianos had stood, the hook where a goat had been tethered (Stravinsky liked the milk) and the built-in couch where [the poet Dylan] Thomas had slept off more than a few over indulgences. An aspiring composer himself, Mr. Salonen wisely feared the presence of ghosts.”

Soprano Ariadne Greif visited the home at a recent open house and took a few videos.

BUT ALSO my mom noticed Stravinsky’s former home was up for sale and had an open house…so we took ourselves on a tour of that too!!!! pic.twitter.com/fph1GCVVxP — Ariadne Greif (@AriadneGreif) August 1, 2018

Described as “small” BUT NOT AT ALL, Stravinsky’s house apparently had a goat tied up in front—back in the day—because he liked to drink goat milk 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sZlVKHhbJe — Ariadne Greif (@AriadneGreif) August 1, 2018

There is a fab kitchen with a bathroom and office in it pic.twitter.com/nPjzpvPWlU — Ariadne Greif (@AriadneGreif) August 1, 2018

There is a great sun room where Dylan Thomas probably recovered frequently pic.twitter.com/wKvSG994nQ — Ariadne Greif (@AriadneGreif) August 1, 2018

Wallpaper in bathroom 4 (I mean, probably modern like everything else, but I am telling myself Igor and Vera put it in themselves) is ON FIRE!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1VMSrvBP0c — Ariadne Greif (@AriadneGreif) August 1, 2018

Living room, bedroom, very spectacular bathroom pic.twitter.com/dT80n8lXdk — Ariadne Greif (@AriadneGreif) August 1, 2018

So, if you’ve got an extra $4 million lying around and you’re interested in buying Stravinsky’s house, you can. If you’ve got an extra $4 million lying around and you want to buy ME Stravinsky’s house, I wouldn’t turn it down. You can check out the listing and see more photos of the property here.

