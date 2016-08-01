Joseph Martin Kraus, the “Swedish Mozart”

It’s a great compliment for a composer to be dubbed the Mozart of his country.

Some of the honorees are well-known. For example, Chopin was called the “Polish Mozart” and Rossini the “Italian Mozart.” But chances are you’re not familiar with the “Swedish Mozart,” the “Spanish Mozart,” or the two candidates for “English Mozart.”

Joseph Martin Kraus (1756 – 1792), the “Swedish Mozart,” was born in the same year as Mozart and was actually German. While Kraus was studying law, a fellow student from Sweden persuaded him to move to Stockholm, the “Venice of the north.” After a few years, King Gustav III, a devoted patron of the arts, appointed him as Royal Music Director of the Swedish Court.

Juan Arriaga (1806 – 1826), the “Spanish Mozart,” shares a birthday with Mozart: January 27. And if you think Mozart died young, consider that Arriaga missed his twentieth birthday by ten days. He was, like Mozart, a prodigy. He composed his only opera, Los esclavos felices (“The Happy Slaves”), when he was fourteen. With the support of his patrons in Bilbao, Arriaga moved to Paris to study at the Conservatory. He was so talented that he soon became a teaching assistant in the harmony class.

Thomas Linley, Jr. (1756 – 1788), born in the same year as Mozart, is one of two contenders for the title of the “English Mozart.” Linley’s abilities were apparent from an early age. When he was seven he was apprenticed to William Boyce, Master of the King’s Musick. Linley drowned in a boating accident at the age of 22. Mozart later told a friend that “Linley was a true genius” who “had he lived, would have been one of the greatest ornaments of the musical world.”


Samuel Wesley, the other “English Mozart”

The other “English Mozart,” Samuel Wesley (1766 – 1837) was the son of hymn-writer Charles Wesley and nephew of John Wesley, a founder of the Methodist church. Samuel was a prodigy. His father recalled that “he was between four and five years old when he got hold of Handel’s oratorio Samson, and by that alone, he taught himself to read music.”

Alan Chapman

Alan Chapman

Alan Chapman, in addition to his weekday morning program, is also the host and producer of two weekend programs: Modern Times and Thornton Center Stage.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he earned a Ph.D. in music theory from Yale University. He is currently a member of the music theory faculty of the Colburn Conservatory. He was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has also been a visiting professor at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.

Well known as a pre-concert lecturer, Alan has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic's "Upbeat Live" series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pacific Symphony. His lectures have been presented by virtually every major performing organization in southern California. He has been heard globally as programmer and host of the inflight classical channel on Delta Airlines.

Alan is also active as a composer/lyricist. His songs have been performed and recorded by many artists around the world and have been honored by ASCAP, the Johnny Mercer Foundation, and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His children's opera Les Moose: The Operatic Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was commissioned by LA Opera for its 1997-98 season. Alan frequently appears in cabaret evenings with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006. Their recent CD, Que Será, Será: The Songs of Livingston and Evans, features the late Ray Evans telling the stories behind such beloved songs as "Mona Lisa" and "Silver Bells."