In celebration of Black History Month and in partnership with LA Opera, this Thursday night at 8, Lara Downes will present the radio premiere of Omar, by composers Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. It’s based on the memoir of Omar Ibn Said, who was a 37-year-old scholar living in West Africa when he was forced into enslavement. He wrote that memoir, in Arabic, during his time in America. “Set in the shifting darkness of memory and imagination, Omar traces his path from a peaceful life in his homeland to enslavement in a violent, foreign world. Lost in the wilderness of his thoughts and his stolen life, he’s haunted by memories of his family and the people he encounters along the way. Through it all, he somehow remains true to himself and his faith, against all odds.” The production was conducted by Kazeem Abdullah, and the cast includes tenor Jamez McCorkle as Omar, mezzo-soprano Amanda Lynn Bottoms as Fatima, Omar’s Mother, with Daniel Okulitch, Jacqueline Echols, Barry Banks, and Norman Garrett.

Lara feels a special connection to this work, as she explains:

“I was so happy to join my dear friends Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels at LA Opera for the opening night of their opera Omar – truly a night to remember.

Composer Rhiannon Giddens and Lara Downes

Five years ago, Rhiannon and I were in a recording studio in NC, collaborating on a track for my album FOR LENNY. She had just begun to develop ideas for a new opera, and I told her I wanted her to meet my friend Michael as a potential collaborator. The rest is a beautiful story of creative partnership, and a true labor of love. Rhiannon and Michael dug deep to create this work, and the result is an essential step forward in the evolution of American opera. Omar shines light on a buried history, giving us a new perspective on our past and our present – A profound acknowledgment of the power of the human spirit. I’m honored to be your host as we present this magnificent opera in this very special radio broadcast.”

President/CEO of USC Radio Group James Muhammad, Lara Downes, composer Michael Abels

Join us at 8pm on Thursday for Omar!

