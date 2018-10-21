The case of “Marnie” on stage at the Met | Photo by Ken Howard

Although Nico Muhly’s new opera Marnie is based on the 1961 novel by Winston Graham and not the Hitchcock film, it was still a thrill to see that movie’s star, Tippi Hedren, at the opera’s Metropolitan Opera premiere last week. She even wore red, a sly wink at the character Marnie’s phobia of the color. See a collection of photos here.

Now 88 years young, Hedren has devoted the second chapter of her life to the preservation of wild animals (big cats) and had to hurry back from New York to California for a gala fundraiser for her foundation. (Tippi is the oldest member of a triumvirate of Hollywood stars, that includes her daughter Melanie Griffith, and grand-daughter Dakota Johnson.) Read Michael Cooper’s account of Hedren’s glamorous evening at the opera.

In his somewhat lukewarm review, the Times music critic, Anthony Tommasini was moved to remark: “Whatever one’s feelings about the Hitchcock film, it was inspiring to see its star Tippi Hedren, now 88 and looking wonderful, come on stage during final ovations with the operatic Marnie (a blonde Isabel Leonard) at her side.”

