The Coolest Thing I Heard This Week (Friday the 15th, all day): On Friday, our hosts will be bringing you all their holiday favorites and explaining their personal connection to the piece.

A Joyful Noise (Sunday the 17th 7-9am): The sounds of the season continue with a celebration of the upcoming Winter Solstice… and a mashup of so many Christmas carols it’s hard to keep track of them all.

A Chanticleer Christmas (Sunday 7-8pm): This one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as “an orchestra of voices.” Encore from 2022.

Carols as Home with Imani Winds (Sunday 8-9pm): Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the ensemble members, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

The Opera Show (Sunday 9pm): A beloved holiday favorite returns! The story about a young boy who learns that the simplest of gifts can be the most important, and how the power of love can lead to miracles. Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors.