

Lara Downes | Photo by Max Barrett

Beginning Monday, February 21st, KUSC Resident Artist Lara Downes will host KUSC Weeknights 8PM – Midnight while we search for a permanent host. You may know Lara for her incredible work as a pianist, Billboard Chart-topping recording artist, producer, curator, activist, and arts advocate. You’ve also seen her host the popular digital series Amplify with Lara Downes as well as numerous specials on KUSC over the past year. To learn more about Lara, please click here.



Brian Lauritezen

Also starting Monday, February 21st, enjoy an extra hour with Brian Lauritzen as he keeps you company weekday afternoons from 3PM – 8PM, extending his shift by one hour. You already know Brian as your weekday afternoons host including the Great Escape at 5PM, his Sunday morning choral show A Joyful Noise 7AM-9AM, several SoCal Sunday Night series, as well as countless specials and live broadcasts over the years.



Jim Svejda

This Friday, February 18, 7PM – Midnight please join us for Jim Svejda’s final show after 43 years at Classical KUSC. Jim has crafted a special show you won’t want to miss. To learn more about Jim’s retirement, his contributions to the classical music world, and to watch a short documentary about his time at KUSC, please click here.