

Please note: We’ll regularly update this blog with the new, exciting initiatives we find from our classical music colleagues around the world. If you have any favorites to add, let us know in the comments.

While KUSC is keeping you sustained with uplifting music 24 hours a day from remote studios and even closets throughout the greater LA region, we have been so heartened by what we’ve received from you: hundreds of comments about what the station means to you in this time of uncertainty, providing a much-needed sense of continuity and calm.

With upcoming performances, and in many cases entire seasons, now canceled or postponed, musicians are locked out of concert halls, in many cases facing serious financial challenges of their own. But that isn’t stopping them from sharing their art. Arts groups throughout Southern California and around the world are finding new ways of reaching their audiences and building community. Here are some stand-outs.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has just unveiled plans to stream full-length concerts for free at laco.org beginning this weekend. On Saturday, March 28th at 8pm and Sunday, March 29th at 7pm (coinciding with now canceled LACO concerts),.the orchestra will present a video of their recent concert featuring the West Coast premiere of Dark with Excessive Bright, a new concerto for double bass by much-in-demand American composer Missy Mazzoli, LACO artist-in-residence. The featured soloist is LACO principal bass David Grossman and Music Director JaimeMartín conducts. Popular works of Ravel, Stravinsky and Prokofiev complete the program. The concert will subsequently be available on demand.



Jaime Martín | Photo by Ben Gibbs

A second streamed program is scheduled for next Thursday, April 2nd at 7:30 pm. It showcases several LACO musicians in performances recorded especially for the new streaming initiative. A highlight: the orchestra’s longtime Concertmaster Margaret Batjer playing music of Bach for solo violin. Their program will also be subsequently available on-demand.



Missy Mazzoli | Photo by Marylene Mey

Composer Missy Mazzoli will also pop up on the next episode of new music commentator Nadia Sirota’s Living Music, Pirate Radio Edition. Mazzoli will premiere her newly completed piece for piano and electronics and also debut her new band, Miss Royce. You can access the live stream at Mazzoli’s Instagram page. Meanwhile, as you and I (okay, I) endlessly scroll through Twitter and Facebook these homebound days, Mazzoli has kept gainfully occupied during quarantine crafting an old-fashioned hurdy-gurdy!

Camerata Pacifica, the popular chamber series which plays each subscription concert in four locations throughout Southern California, was quick to offer digital content when its spring concerts were canceled. Recent performances you can catch on video on the group’s website range from an early masterwork by Beethoven for string trio to a work for solo oboe by contemporary English composer Emma-Ruth Richards, featuring world-renowned oboist Nicholas Daniel. All the performances are first-rate.

Los Angeles Opera began live-streaming intimate recitals by singers from its prestigious Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist program last week. This week’s installments of “LA Opera at Home” had to be canceled due to LA Mayor Garcetti’s shelter at home policy, but you can still hear these glorious voices; the previous performances are available on-demand on the company’s Facebook page.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale has posted an excerpt from its exquisite recent performance of Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil. Some individual members of the Chorale have also been posting their own living room performances, and there is more digital content from the Chorale to come.

One of America’s premier cultural institutions has just launched a multi-faceted digital initiative, with an emphasis on content for kids. Lincoln Center at Home will include virtual daily classes for children, puppet-making workshops, live stream performances and archival concerts, including the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s video of the sublime String Quintet in C, one of the final works of Franz Schubert.

Pasadena-based MUSE/IQUE under Artistic Director and Conductor Rachel Worby, has raised the digital curtain on a series called MUSE/IQUE In A Minute! (…Or Two). Performances by musicians from the ensemble are featured in videos distributed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:30pm on MUSE/IQUE’s YouTube channel and on Instagram.

Both the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Santa Barbara Symphony, and just about every other major musical institution in Southern California, is poised to announce new digital offerings any minute now. We’ll keep you updated right here on how our beloved arts groups are “keeping the music alive” during these difficult times when we need it most.

Finally, three mind-boggling compilation videos released in recent days, true feats of audio engineering as well as musicianship. Two of them feature world-class orchestras. This one is a deeply moving rendition from beleaguered Italy of the stirring chorus from Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco, “Va Pensiero.” It’s a virtual choir consisting of members of the International Opera Chorus – Coro Internazionale Lirico Sinfonico.

Members of the Toronto Symphony came together virtually for Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland:

And members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic from their homes (thanks to the help of a studio-style click track) bringing us the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth:

Check back for updates! If there’s anything you’d like to add, let us know in the comments.

