

All day long, we’re broadcasting some of the most famous movie love themes ever written. But if you’re in the mood for something a little different, look no further. A few of us at KUSC have put together 3 unique playlists to share with your Valentine (or enjoy on your own) — from music for the devoted gamer to pieces guaranteed to impress on a first date to a playlist dedicated to the dark side. Listen below.

Video Game Love by Jennifer Miller

Whether it’s romantic love, platonic love, familial love, the music from video games can inspire a wide range of emotions. Here is a selection from some of my favorite games, music that inspires warm feelings. Or at least allows me to take a moment and just listen. -Jennifer Miller

Modern Classical Pieces to Impress Your Date With by Thomas Kotcheff

Do you have a date for Valentine’s Day but are worried you won’t come across as a sophisticated as you would like? Are you looking to impress your special someone with an obscure reference to a niche classical modernist work? Well, look no further because this playlist has you covered! You may recognize some of the composers but we’ve done a serious deep dive into their B-sides and pulled together a few exceptionally obscure works. Even the most scholarly of musicologists won’t know all of these pieces. Rest assured, we’ve also included a couple esoteric love-inspired tracks to keep the romantic mood alive. Take a listen, memorize this playlist, go forth and impress your loved ones on this Valentine’s Day!

Kylo Ren’s Emo Valentine by Chrysanthe Tan

When couples canoodle with candles and kisses, Kylo Ren cozies up to the Dark Side. Hey, even a Star Wars villain gets lonely sometimes! Good thing he has that lightsaber and helmet to keep him company on Valentine’s Day…and some Shostakovich. Whether you’re indulging in solitude or planning to take over the galaxy, I hope you’ll join me — err, Kylo — in this musical journey to the dark side and back.

