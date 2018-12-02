

You may not thank me for lodging this particular visual in your mind as you listen to the MET’s matinee broadcast of Wagner’s Parsifal this Saturday (2/17) on KUSC at 9 AM. In a feat of spectacular stagecraft, the backstage crew at the Metropolitan Opera outdoes itself with bloody special effects not for the squeamish!



Blood is a central metaphor for this production of Parsifal, an opera which deals with the Knights of the Holy Grail and so much more. Read more, see the photos, and learn the secret to removing fake-blood stains from one’s skin here!

